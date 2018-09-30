Donald Trump pulled out a lot of his MAGA greatest hits at his rally in Wheeling, W. Va., but while supporting Sen. Patrick Morrisey and reminding everyone he won the election in 2016, he continued to stand by his choice for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh amidst the hearings from the past two days.

Walking on to the stage to John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”, Trump checked all the boxes of his usual rally talking points. He talked about how the “economy is booming”; how “poverty is plummeting” and patted himself on the back for putting coal miners back to work. He also mentioned how the Democrats are a disgrace and how the military is powerful and how well his administration is taking care of veterans. In addition to telling the audience to go out an vote Republican in the upcoming midterms, he, as usual, slammed Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker, and, of course, Hillary Clinton. He also suggested that open borders would lead to more crime and continued to guarantee that his wall is being built. Needless to say, Trump continued to stay on brand with his rhetoric.

He went on to talk about Kavanaugh but didn’t directly talk about the hearings from the past two days where the SCOTUS nominee and his sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He focused on Kavanaugh, said that he has a “brilliant” quality of character. He added, “a vote to confirm” Kavanaugh is a vote to confirm “one of the most accomplished minds.”

He continued to dance around the hearings by dragging the Democratic party saying that they are trying to undo everything that he — or, as he says, “we” — have accomplished since he was put into office. He continued to talk about Democrats’ “meanness” and “nastiness and said that “they don’t care who they hurt to get power.”

Trump, who said there were “very fine people on both sides” in regards to the White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, went on to talk about “fake news media” as the crowd chanted “CNN sucks!” and, once again, referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” as he called her more conservative amidst the “radical group of Democrats” and the left.

During the rally, he also mentioned his recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly where he received laughs for saying that his administration accomplished more than almost any other administration in U.S. history. He insisted that the UN “respects us now again” and that “America is winning again” and “America is respected again.”