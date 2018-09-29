Donald Trump didn’t have time to tweet much on Saturday as he is headed to Wheeling, W. Va. for one of his rallies, but he did manage to squeeze some tweets in before he took off.

It seemed appropriate that Trump would address Brett Kavanaugh considering this week’s hearings where he and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” he wrote. “He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court!”

Trump has ordered the FBI to look into “credible” allegations against his Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh, but the bureau has one week to complete the task.

It is likely that Trump will elaborate on his thoughts at the rally.

He also came after Sen. Richard Blumenthal (again) for misleading voters about his military service during the Vietnam War.

“Senator Richard Blumenthal must talk about his fraudulent service in Vietnam, where for 12 years he told the people of Connecticut, as their Attorney General, that he was a great Marine War Hero,” he tweeted. “Talked about his many battles of near death, but was never in Vietnam. Total Phony!”

According to a 2010 New York Times article, Blumenthal was never deployed to Vietnam and later apologized for saying he served in Vietnam rather than during. However, there is no evidence where he claimed he was a war hero.

