Just in time for Sunday brunch, Donald Trump fired off a couple of tweets after praising Kanye West for spreading his MAGA rhetoric on Saturday Night Live.

He took the opportunity to pat himself on the back for lowering the unemployment rate for the black community and then dragging Democrats for doing nothing but “talk.”

He tweeted: “So if African-American unemployment is now at the lowest number in history, median income the highest, and you then add all of the other things I have done, how do Democrats, who have done NOTHING for African-Americans but TALK, win the Black Vote? And it will only get better!”

The subject of Brett Kavanaugh came to light once again after his rally in West Virginia where he called the SCOTUS nominee “one of the most accomplished minds.” Trump, once again, came for Democrats who have been demanding more time for the weeklong investigation behind Kavanaugh’s sexual assault claims.

“Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the “time” and “scope” of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough.” he wrote. “Hello! For them, it will never be enough – stay tuned and watch!”

And in case you missed it, he absolutely loved the fact that his BFF Kanye is leading the MAGA charge.