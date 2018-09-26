President Donald Trump kicked off his morning at Trump Tower blasting self-congratulatory tweets in support of the self-congratulatory remark he made to the UN General Council that brought chuckles in the hall.

Early in his Tuesday address, he boasted his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Trump had acknowledged he was surprised by their reaction, given how well the chest-thumping line plays at his campaign-style rallies.

The real estate developer turned reality star, who spent years insisting the world was laughing at the United States, generated guffaws among world leaders where he was speaking for the second time as President of the United States.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump had boasted – a line straight out of his recent campaign-style rally speeches, where it’s been received enthusiastically.

“So true,” Trump said, going off teleprompter when UN tittering began and grew.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump smiled, recovering deftly, before getting back on script.

Tweets-on-topic followed this morning, as expected:

Consumer confidence hits an 18 year high, close to breaking the all-time record. A big jump from last 8 years. People are excited about the USA again! We are getting Bigger and Richer and Stronger. WAY MORE TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018