We know how Donald Trump feels about flippers, but he apparently has no trouble being a flip-flopper. The president of the United States tonight deployed his usual method of talking to the world — via — to seemingly mock the newly launched FBI investigation into claims of sexual assault against his Supreme Court nominee.

Yes — the probe he ordered Friday afternoon.

Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2018

Now maybe he’s just scoring along at home or wants to be certain that everyone knows this is Lucky No. 7 for Brett Kavanaugh. Regardless, Trump felt the need to weigh in on an investigation that either could embarrass him and Senate Republicans or help the president get the second Supreme Court justice of his administration. Neil Gorsuch was confirmed on April 7, 2017, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

Trump’s tweet comes after a wild day on Capitol Hill, during which the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote to the Senate floor — on one condition, per Jeff Flake, R-AZ: The FBI should take a week to investigate claims of sexual abuse by Kavanaugh during his high school and college years in the 1980s. The panel then asked the White House to order the probe, and Trump did so, after saying Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford “looks like a very fine woman to me.”