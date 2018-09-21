President Donald Trump this morning took to Twitter to blame “radical left wing politicians” for Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault accusation against his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump quickly followed that tweet with another one in which he questioned Ford’s behavior and motives, mirroring the strategy used against Anita Hill decades ago.

Jettisoning the relative restraint he’s shown on the subject the past several days, POTUS’s tweets follow previous night’s Vegas rally interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity in which Trump attacked Ford herself for not coming forward with her allegation 36 years ago.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay,” Trump tweeted.

“Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.” he complained.

‘I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” added the president who famously boasted in an Access Hollywood tape, published shortly before being election, that he was so famous he could grab women by “the p**sy” with impunity.

Ford was 15 years old at the time she alleges Kavanaugh attacked her. She reportedly mentioned the alleged attack to no one until years later, in counseling.

“I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time and place!” Trump tweeted this morning.

Continuing his attack on Kavanaugh’s accuser, Trump tweeted, “The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Trump’s change of strategy comes as Ford’s reps have begun to negotiate terms of her appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Chuck Grassley had set a 10 AM ET deadline this morning by which time Ford had to notify the committee as to whether she will testify by Monday’s arbitrary deadline which, as CBS late-night star Stephen Colbert noted last night, is a demand that furthers the U.S. Senate’s reputation for not caring what abused women have to say about Supreme Court nominees.

Ford has responded that Monday is out of the question because it does not give her enough time to prepare and to make sure of proper security, given the many death threats she has received since coming forward.

