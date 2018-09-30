President Donald Trump says he didn’t watch last night’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live, but he felt the need to weigh about it on Twitter anyway. POTUS trashed the late-night NBC staple — “even though I past hosted it” — as being “no longer funny, no talent or charm. It’s just a political ad for the Dems.”

But he did praise musical guest Kanye West’s pro-Trump, MAGA hat-wearing sermon that wrapped the episode. To wit:

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

Lorne Michaels’ show, of course, has made a meal of slamming Trump pretty much since he announced his White House ambitions in 2015 — and with relish post-election. Alec Baldwin won an Emmy last year for his guest shots impersonating the brow-furrowing, sour-faced POTUS — drawing laughs from the converted but grumbles from the president and his followers. He will be back in the role at some point this season.

Then-candidate and former The Apprentice star Trump hosted SNL in November 2015 — a year before his election — and Michaels and NBC took no small amount of heat for it.