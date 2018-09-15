As the death toll in Hurricane Florence climbed to five, President Donald Trump squeezed out another tweet insisting the number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Maria in a government funded study is horseradish served up by Democrats and journalists to attack him.

“They say all these people died in the storm in Puerto Rico, yet 70% of power was out before the storm. So when did people start dying?”

“At what point do you recognize that what they are doing is a political agenda couched in the nice language of journalism?”

That was not original material, being the remarks made on Fox News by Geraldo Rivera, to whom Trump drew attention in the tweet. Geraldo has been busy defending Trump on Hurricane Maria:

pal @AC360 @JakeTapper & @ChrisBHaynes never mention criminal negligence of #PREPA because it doesn’t fit the @realDonaldTrump has blood on his hands narrative. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 14, 2018

Going on pal @seanhannity's show to discuss #WaPo allegation that @realDonaldTrump is complicit in #HurricaneFlorence. BTW He is also complicit in Abraham Lincoln's assassination, the Jeffrey Dahmer murders and the Stock Market Crash of 1929. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 13, 2018

Trump has been on a tear about the death toll in Puerto Rico for days. He first boasted of the “incredible unsung success” the administration achieved in Puerto Rico, when asked if there were lessons learned from response to that hurricane, as he commemorated the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed 3K in NYC, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Breaking from presidential tradition, Trump continued to use the Category 4 hurricane barreling toward the coast as an occasion to high-five himself for his administration’s response to the hurricane that slammed Puerto Rico last season. Trump continued calling it an “unsung success” hampered by San Juan Mayor Carmon Yulin Cruz, and the whole “island” thing.

‘We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan),” Trump tweeted.

“We are ready for the big one that is coming!” he added.

Researchers, if not Trump, have blamed Maria and aftermath for nearly 3K deaths that followed in Puerto Rico.

Days later, he was still going at it:

Earlier this month, Puerto Rico’s governor formally raised the death toll from Hurricane Maria to an estimated 2,975 from 64, following the study conducted by researchers at The George Washington University at the federal government’s request. The university study included Puerto Ricans who died of the heat, lack of water, lack of power, and other results of the storm; they had not been previously counted in official figures.

As of time of writing, five deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to Hurricane Florence.

A mother and her baby died when a tree fell on their house around 9:30 AM local time on Friday. The father was pulled alive from the home and taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

A 78 year-old man died while trying to plug in a generator, reportedly connecting two extension cords outside in the rain. And a 77 year-old man died Friday morning when he was blown over in severe wind while taking care of his dogs.