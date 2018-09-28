President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to look into “credible” allegations against his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, but the bureau has one week to complete the task.

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file,” Trump said in a statement issued Friday afternoon by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.”

Earlier in the day, the Senate Judiciary Committee formally asked the White House to tell the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. “The Senate Judiciary Committee will request that the administration instruct the FBI to conduct a supplemental FBI background investigation with respect to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee said the supplemental FBI background investigation would be “limited to current credible allegations against the nominee.”

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake got the committee to agree to the one-week delay of the full Senate vote until a probe into “credible allegations” could be made. The FBI will determine what is considered “credible,” but most TV news talking heads agreed it at least encompassed claims made by Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford testified the previous morning to the committee that when they both were high school students, she got shoved from behind into a bedroom at a house party, where a drunk Kavanaugh pinned her on the bed, got on top of her, attempted to pull off the clothes and put his hand over his mouth so she could not scream, as his friend, Mark Judge watched.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations.

In a statement about the new FBI probe, Kavanaugh said this afternoon, “Throughout this process I have been interviewed by the FBI, I have done a number of background calls directly with the Senate and, yesterday I answered questions under oath about every topic the senators and their counsel asked me.”

“I have done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate,” he added.

This comes one day after Kavanaugh had savaged Democrats on the committee, accusing them of orchestrating a “calculated and orchestrated political hit,” fueled “with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2018 election” and “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”