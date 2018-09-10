Omarosa Manigault Newman was instructed by President Donald Trump to “come after” Joy Behar when Newman guested last year on The View, the now ex-Trump staffer confirmed today on a return visit.

“He basically coached you before you came on the show last time,” said Behar, noting that Page 213 of Newman’s book Unhinged describes the author’s View visit.

Newman confirmed, then explained that Trump “was so upset” with Behar because the View co-host “was constantly in his face and in Melania’s face.” Trump, Newman said, was miffed after Behar “invited” the First Lady onto Behar’s show ostensibly to talk about jewelry.

“You don’t invite people on,” Behar corrected. “They get booked.”

Newman said that Trump thought Behar was “his friend,” which Behar pointedly denied, noting she attended his wedding at the invitation of someone else.

Behar also denied Trump’s claim (as relayed by Newman) that Behar “used to kiss his ass.”

“I never wanted that self-tanning on my lips,” Behar cracked, adding that the last behind she kissed was her infant daughter’s way back when.

In her January 2017 appearance on The View, Newman at one point pointed to her finance in the audience, snarking, “He brings me such joy. And I hope that you, one day, can find that kind of joy, Joy, in your life.” (Behar responded, “Oh, please.”)

Trump apparently approved of Newman’s performance on the daytime talker, though he wasn’t as kindly disposed to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ subsequent View visit, Newman said. Not only did the president think the co-hosts “steamrolled” his press secretary, he thought Sanders wasn’t strong enough in her defenses of him.

“He was like, ‘Why didn’t you do what Omarosa did, the way I told her to do it,'” Newman recalled today, “because she kind of looked weak, and he hates for anyone to look weak. He specifically told me to come after you, Joy.”

“Yeah, I know,” Behar responded. “Because I’m not weak.”

Behar said she was surprised by one thing, though: That Trump watches The View.

“Oh, he’s watching,” Newman said with a sly smile, then waved and said, “Hi Donald.”

Newman didn’t come empty-handed today: She played a previously unheard tape of Trump interrupting an October 2017 White House meeting about tax cuts by rambling on about Hillary Clinton and Russia. “I think Hillary is getting killed right now with Russia,” Trump says on the tape. “The real Russia story is Hillary and collusion.”