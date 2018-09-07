President Donald Trump has been a busy boy today, calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the author of this week’s New York Times op-ed assuring Americans there is resistance inside the Trump administration.

NYT did not identify the author other than to describe the person as a senior member of the Trump administration.

“We’re going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he’s talking about also where he is right now,” Trump reporters on Air Force One on his way to a North Dakota campaign clambake.

“Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security,” Trump said, adding he does not want the author in meetings requiring a high-level security clearance.

Trump also threatened legal actions against NYT on grounds the op-ed endangered “national security.”

At the actual campaign event, Trump pooh-poohed the shellacking he’d gotten same day from President Barack Obama in an hourling speech at University of Illinois.

“I’m sorry I watched it, but I feel asleep,” Trump mocked. “I found he’s very good – very good for sleeping!” Trump added, feeling the point was solid enough to make twice.

PBS NewsHour

“I think he was trying to take credit for this incredible thing that is happening to our country,” Trump scoffed. “I have to say this to President Obama: If Democrats got in, with their agenda, in November of almost two years ago, instead of having 4.2 up, I believe you would have 4.2 down – you’d be in negative numbers.”

While Trump was “napping,” Obama called Trump a “symptom” of the country’s “dangerous” times.

Had he watched the speech, Trump would have known his gaggle boast perfectly illustrated the “dangerous times” Obama was referencing.

In his speech, Obama specifically cited Trump having already put pressure on his AG to use the criminal justice system “as a cudgel to punish political opponents,” and declared that a United States President should not “threaten freedom of the press because they say things or publish stories we don’t like.”