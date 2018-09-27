GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to make the most of a break in testimony by Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford, to lobby for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“What happened to her I don’t know. Why don’t you believe him?” Graham scolded reporters in a hallway gaggle.

The previous day, Graham said in interviews that he’s already made up his mind before Ford testifies, in part because he’s so disgusted with the number of women coming forward with various allegations against Trump’s nominee.

“What is it about him you don’t want to believe?” Graham asked reporters, 1990’s-ily.

“I know why they don’t want to believe him,” Graham continued, presumably referencing Democrats on the committee.

“They were going to vote no matter what. They have tried to destroy this guys’ life with one accusation after another – that he is a serial rapist, that some woman said, ‘I went to 10 parties where they drugging and raping people.’ I don’t believe that one

little bit.”

AP

Ford has not made that claim.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Dem. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who also is on the committee, told reporters that, if Republicans had

allowed an FBI investigation of Ford’s claims, as she had requested, rather than outsourcing their constitutional duties to to a professional prosecutor, they would have known the reason Ford took her polygraph where she did because she was at her grandmother’s funeral.

That had been one of the lines of questioning at the hearing by Rachel Mitchell, a professional prosecutor hired by Republicans to avoid the optics of having Ford questioned by only a bunch of white men from their political party.