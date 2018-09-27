During the break in Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford’s testimony, New York’s Dem Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand told reporters, “I don’t know how any Republican watching this testimony could possibly vote for Brett Kavanaugh after what she said.”

And, because President Donald Trump has said he will be watching the hearing and, presumably, is doing so on Fox News Channel, he likely saw Chris Wallace, during the first break, tell Martha MacCallum:

“This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible. And nobody could listen to her deliver those words talk about the assault and the impact it had had on her life and not have your heart go out to her, and she was actually traumatized by an event. I think you’re actually being too nice about the format of the hearing.”

“This is a disaster for the Republicans,” Wallace added.

Trump may also have heard MacCallum tell viewers:

“You have to believe that the Republican senators right now are asking themselves whether or not this was a good idea – whether or not they have robbed themselves of their opportunity to ask pointed questions in a way that perhaps might be more compelling.”

She is referencing the hiring of Rachel Mitchell, an expert on sex crimes prosecution, by Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to question embattled Kavanaugh and Ford. Trump’s administration has blocked an FBI investigation, because it would delay his confirmation for Republicans running for office in a midterm election in little more than one month.

MacCallum had landed an exclusive interview with Kavanaugh after Ford and Deborah Ramirez came forward alleging they were victims of the nominee’s sexual aggression when he was in high school and college. Ford alleges a drunken higher-schooler Kavanaugh pinned her on a bed at a party, tried to remove her clothes and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming. Ramirez alleges a drunken Kavanaugh exposed himself, thrusting his penis into her face, at a party when they were Yale undergrads. Kavanaugh claims neither happened, telling MacCallum on air that he was a virgin in high school and for “many years” after that.