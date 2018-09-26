President Donald Trump stood by his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh shortly after Michael Avenatti tweeted out the name of his client and her blockbuster claims against Trump’s top-court pick.

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump said, punching back on Twitter.

“He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!”

Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, in a statement alleges that, at numerous parties in the D.C. area, she witnessed Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing against them without their consent and attempt to expose their private body parts.

Swetnick also alleges that in 1981-82 she became “aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’”

Swetnick also claimed to have witnessed “efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.” She said she has a “firm recollection of boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Exiting his United Nations Security Council meeting this afternoon, Trump told reporters he is standing by Kavanaugh.

