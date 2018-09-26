President Donald Trump this morning insisted Republicans “could not be nicer” in their handling sexual assault and misconduct accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago, and you wouldn’t be talking about it right now, which is, frankly, what I would have preferred,” Trump told reporters as he arrived at the United Nations to meet Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process – certainly could not be more respectful to the woman and I’m okay with that,” Trump said, appearing to reference Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford has claimed Kavanaugh locked her in a room at a Georgetown Prep party, pinned her on a bed and attempted to remove her clothing, covering her mouth so she could not scream.

The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee delayed until Friday a vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment to the lifetime gig after Ford’s claim became public; Ford and Kavanaugh are set to testify before the committee on Thursday.

Subsequent to Ford’s accusations, Kavanaugh’s former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez claimed he exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face during a dorm party drinking game.

Kavanaugh responded on Fox News, telling The Story’s Martha MacCallum he was a virgin in high school and “many years thereafter.”

MacCallum did not note it at the time, but NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers mentioned the next night, celibacy does not preclude assault, as thousands of Catholic priests have demonstrated over the years.

This morning, Trump called Kavanaugh “an absolute gem,” who has “been treated very unfairly by the Democrats who are playing a con game.”

“They go into a back room and talk with each other, and they laugh at what they’re getting away with. It’s a CON game!…That’s about the only thing they do well.”

Trump has been accused of misconduct by more than a dozen women; he has denied all of the accusations.