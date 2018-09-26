Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is a “high quality person,” President Donald Trump said at a UN presser this afternoon.

Trump blasted Democrats for “bringing people out of the woods” to make allegations against his nominee, a couple hours after Michael Avenatti revealed the name and stunning claims of his client Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick has alleged she witnessed Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls at parties during his high school years, that she became “aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’”

She also has alleged she witnessed “efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.” She said she has a “firm recollection of boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Responded Trump: “They can do that to anybody. They can do it to anybody – other than perhaps Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe because he’s so pure,” added Trump in a gobsmacking stab at humor. Abe was seated at Trump’s side.

‘If you look at this lawyer that just came out, he’s a lowlife,” Trump said of Avenatti.

“He represents Democrats. Nobody ever talks about that…So it’s a horrible con game.”

Even so, Trump insisted Kavanaugh’s confirmation is “really working out well.”

“Hopefully, over the next couple days it will be settled up and solved, and we will have a Supreme Court justice who will go down as one of our greatest ever. Hopefully he’s going to be there a long time – he’s a young man.”

“I think it’s really working out well…people are seeing what a disgrace these Democrat senators are.”

“The public is very smart and they get it,” Trump said.

“Are all three women lying?” a reporter is heard to ask Trump at the presser.

“Next question,” Trump shot back.