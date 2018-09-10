President Donald Trump is keeping up his end of Fear author Bob Woodward’s book promotion campaign, writing at least five tweets this morning that directly reference the book – and a few that seem at least spurred by the upcoming Sept. 11 publication.
Trump even (mis)quoted Today host Savannah Guthrie asking guest Woodward about the book, though in Trump’s tweet her question is meant to sound more like a condemnation. “It is mostly anonymous sources in here,” Trump quoted Guthrie. “Why should anyone trust you?” (Guthrie actually said “people,” not “anyone,” but no matter…)
Concluded Trump’s tweet, “Bob Woodward is a liar who is like a Dem operative prior to the Midterms. He was caught cold, even by NBC.”
Actually, Guthrie’s question was a softball, giving Woodward a chance to explain, somewhat confusingly, that his sources might be anonymous but the “incidents” are not.
“The incidents are not anonymous,” Woodward said. “It gives a date, it gives a time, who participates, most often the president himself and what he says.”
During Today’s exclusive interview with Woodward, the Watergate journalist called Trump “detached” from reality and a threat to national security.
Woodward used as an example Trump’s complaint about U.S. troops still on the Korean peninsula, leaving Defense Secretary James Mattis to explain “we’re doing this to prevent World War III.”
Said Woodward, “Some of the things that Trump did and does jeopardizes the real national security.”
Woodward and his book – full title is Fear: Trump in the White House – clearly is getting under the president’s skin. By 10:50 am ET, Trump had tweeted or re-tweeted 15 times today, including a definitely not-canon Charlie Brown cartoon panel. Many were about the GDP and how great it’s doing under Trump (Charlie Brown seems to agree) but Fear is clearly the bee in today’s bonnet.
“The Woodward book is a Joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!”
Woodward told Guthrie today that the sources he quotes who are denying their words are now “not telling the truth.” Asked whether he has tape recordings of most of the interviews, Woodward said yes.
Quoting his old editor and mentor Ben Bradlee, Woodward said “the truth emerges.”
Among Trump’s anti-Fear tweets today, the president quoted a Washington Examiner writer who cautioned, “You cannot take this book too seriously.”
Trump also retweeted his earlier I-don’t-talk-that-way tweet:
And finally this one:
And for good measure: