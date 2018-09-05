Donald Trump says he was unaware Bob Woodward had tried six or seven times to get an interview with him for his new book Fear: Trump In the White House, insisting “nobody told me about it” and that he would’ve loved to have spoken” to Woodward.

This evening, Trump trashed the book, and Woodward, who he called “a Dem operative,” adding, “notice timing?”

“Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes,” Trump trash-tweeted.

In the book, President Donald Trump is described by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as an “idiot” and “unhinged,” by Defense Secretary James Mattis as having the political understanding of “a fifth or sixth grader,” by former economic adviser Gary Cohn as a “a professional liar,” and by his ex-personal attorney John Dowd as “a f*cking liar.”

In his evening twitter tirade, Trump included statements from Mattis and Kelly.

“[T]he idea that I would show contempt for the elected Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, or tolerate disrespect to the office of the President from within our Department of Defense, is a product of someone’s rich imagination,” said Mattis.

“The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true, in fact it’s exactly the opposite…he and I both know this story is total BS,” added Kelly.

Trump’s tweets:

Statement from Secretary of Defense, James Mattis: pic.twitter.com/OneaxKCneV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Statement from White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly: pic.twitter.com/LUN8cDr3N5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018