President Donald Trump this morning signaled his Republican Congressional soldiers to change libel laws in the wake of Bob Woodward’s explosive new book about his administration.

“Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost,” Trump tweeted the day after Washington Post released the first excerpts of Fear: Trump in the White House.

“Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?” Trump tweeted.

Trump followed that with repeat tweets of statements the White House collected Tuesday from his Chief of Staff John Kelly and his Secretary of Defense James Mattis; both men insisted they had not made remarks attributed to them in Woodward’s book.

In his book, Woodward paraphrases a remark he says Mattis once told associates, that POTUS acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader.’ ”

Woodward’s book also cites sources reporting Kelly once described Trump during a meeting as “an idiot,” adding that it’s pointless to try to convince him of anything because he had gone off the rails. “We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had,” Woodward reports insiders saying of Kelly’s remarks.

Trump already had blasted the book on , calling it “a con on the public,” and the remarks “frauds.”

In this morning’s tweetstorm, Trump also patted himself on the back for the quantity of things his administration has “done” and urged Republicans to pass #FarmBill.

Trump’s tweets:

