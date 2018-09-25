The real estate developer turned reality star who spent years complaining that the world was laughing at the United States prompted laughter among world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, where he was speaking for the second time as POTUS.

The guffawing erupted as President Donald Trump boasted early in his address that he had accomplished more than almost any other administration in U.S. history.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” was the triggering line. It’s straight out of his recent campaign-style rally speeches, where it’s been received enthusiastically.

“So true,” Trump said, going off teleprompter when UN tittering began and grew.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” Trump acknowledged before getting back on script.

Tweets to follow?

Elsewhere in his address, Trump talked America First, and the “pillars of peace…sovereignty, security, and prosperity.”

“As president of the United States, I will always put America first,” he said, “just like you, as the leaders of your countries, will always—and should always—put your countries first.”

The United States, he told reps of other countries, won’t “tell you how to live and work and worship” so long as other countries “respect our sovereignty in return.”

Trump dismissed the UN Human Rights Council as well as the International Criminal Court, explaining “We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”