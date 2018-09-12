President Donald Trump this morning took to to assure people his administration is fully prepared to handle the hurricane forecast to be the worst to hit the Carolinas in a quarter century.

Breaking from presidential tradition, Trump continued to use the Category 4 hurricane barreling toward the coast as an occasion to high-five himself for his administration’s response to the hurricane that slammed Puerto Rico last season. Trump again called it an “unsung success” hampered by San Juan Mayor Carmon Yulin Cruz, and the whole “island” thing.

‘We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan),” Trump tweeted.

“We are ready for the big one that is coming!” he added.

Researchers, if not Trump, have blamed Hurricane Maria and its aftermath for nearly 3K deaths that followed in Puerto Rico.

Trump first boasted of the “incredibly successful” job the administration did in Puerto Rico, when asked if there were lessons learned from response to that hurricane, as he commemorated the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed 3K in NYC, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Not surprisingly, Cruz, who had last year been very vocal about federal response to Hurricane Maria, punched back at the Trump attack.

“Success? Federal response according to Trump in Puerto Rico a success? If he thinks the death of 3,000 people [is] a success God help us all,” she tweeted.

This time Cruz was joined by Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who previously had been counted among Trump’s yes-men.

“The historical relationship between Puerto Rico and Washington is unfair and un-American. It is certainly not a successful relationship,” Rosselló said in a statement.

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump said FEMA and others are ready for Florence, but warned residents in the affected area to get out.

“Be safe,” “Be ready,” “Get out of its way. Don’t play games with it…The storm will come. It will go. We want everybody to be safe,” he tweeted in text and video.

“We love you all. We want you safe. Get out of the storm’s way.”

