President Donald Trump kicked off his 9/11 observations attacking the FBI and DOJ.

Taking from Fox News, Trump tweeted: “’We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero but every day get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.’”

In more Fox News cribbing, Trump tweeted about “Strzok-Page” texts on a “media leak strategy” and complained “nothing being done at DOJ or FBI but the world is watching and they get it completely.”

Already this morning – again, September 11 and not yet noon – the attorney for former FBI agent Peter Strzok is blasting Trump for that tweet, denying there was a plan to leak harmful info on Trump. “The term ‘media leak strategy’ in Mr. Strzok’s text refers to a Department-wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media,” Aitan Goelman said in a statement.

Sandwiched between Trump’s two hair-on-fire tweets, he notes he’s designated this to be Patriot Day 2018 “to honor the memories of the nearly 3K lives lost on September 11, 2001.”

After reminding his base that his personal lawyer was the mayor of NYC when the World Trade Center was attacked and brought down, Trump said he was leaving DC to attend the Flight 93 memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

There, he delivered a speech reading off teleprompter, in contrast to his raucous off-the-cuff rally chats, in which he noted that “Seventeen years ago 40 incredible men and women showed the world no force will ever conquer the American spirit,” adding “They boarded that plane as strangers and entered eternity…linked as heroes.”

Trump’s tweets:

