President Donald Trump followed up his address to the United Nation’s General Assembly by blasting the women who have accused his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault/misconduct.

The accusations are part of a “Democratic con game,” Trump scoffed during a photo op at the UN where he was seated with Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that, years ago, Georgetown Prep student Kavanaugh pinned her on a bed, tried to take off her clothes, and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream, is “totally unsubstantiated,” Trump scoffed.

“I mean charges come up from 36 years ago that are totally unsubstantiated,” Trump told reporters at the UN. “You, watching this as the president of a great country, Colombia, you must say, ‘How is this possible – 36 years ago?” Trump said, addressing Duque.

Trump then lit into Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, who told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself while they were students at Yale, thrusting his penis in her face during a drinking game. She has acknowledged that there were “significant gaps” in her memory of that party.

“Now a new charge comes up and she said it might not be him, and there were gaps, and she said she was totally inebriated and she was all messed up and she doesn’t know if it was him but it might have been him, oh, gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that,” Trump complained.

“This is a con game being played by the Democrats,” Trump savaged, of the allegations against his nominee, both of which Kavanaugh has denied.