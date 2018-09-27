Donald Sutherland is the latest to join the cast of the Giuseppe Capotondi-directed art world heist film The Burnt Orange Heresy as production is currently underway in Lake Como, Italy. Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Mick Jagger were previously announced as part of the cast. The film is based on Charles Willeford’s novel, which was adapted for the screen by Scott B. Smith.

Sutherland, a two-time Golden Globe winner who recently starred in the FX anthology series, Trust, will play Jerome Debney, the reclusive ‘J.D. Salinger of the art world.’

Set in present-day Italy, the pic follows beguiling art critic James Figueras (Bang) who begins a romance with an alluring Berenice Hollis (Debicki). The new lovers travel to English art dealer and collector Joseph Cassidy’s (Jagger) lavish and opulent Lake Como estate. While there, Cassidy offers James a seductive deal: in exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist’s studio for Cassidy’s personal collection. As the couple spends time with the legendary Debney, they start to realize that nothing about the artist and their mission is what it seems. But, James is a man of lurking and dangerous ambitions and he will do anything – blackmail, arson, burglary, and even murder – to further his career.

Producers are David Zander of MJZ, William Horberg of Wonderful Films, and David Lancaster of Rumble Films. Carte Blanche Cinema has come aboard as executive producer and financier, while Ingenious Media is providing production financing.

Sienna Aquilini of Carte Blanche, Aeysha Walsh of MJZ, and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films will serve as exec producers. HanWay Films is handling international sales rights on the film and CAA and UTA Independent Film Group are managing the US sale.

Sutherland will also be starring in the forthcoming sci-fi thriller Ad Astra with Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones. He’s repped by CAA, The Characters Agency in Canada, and Jerry Longarzo at KlevanLongarzo LLP.