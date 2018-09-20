“Let’s get a shift on,” says new Doctor Jodie Whittaker in the first full-length trailer for the new season of BBC America and BBC One’s Doctor Who.

“I’m just a traveller,” Whittaker adds in the explosive trailer. She appears alongside her team of friends – Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) as well as a hint of a few new monsters.

The season kicks off with The Woman Who Fell to Earth on Sunday October 7 (time TBC), where Ryan Sinclair, Yasmin Khan and Graham O’Brien are about to have their lives changed forever as a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky. Written by new showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Childs, it also features guest stars including Sharon D. Clarke, Johnny Dixon and Samuel Oatley.

This episode is followed by The Ghost Monument on Sunday October 14. Still reeling from their first encounter, the Doctor and her new friends must try and stay alive long enough in a hostile alien environment to solve the mystery of desolation and work out who Angstrom and Epzo are? Written by Chibnall and directed by Mark Tonderai, it guest stars Shaun Dooley, Susan Lynch and Art Malik.