BBC America is to simulcast Doctor Who with its UK bow as the sci-fi series moves to a new Sunday slot.

The U.S. cable network is to air the latest season of the BBC Studios-produced series, which stars Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, in line with its airing on BBC One. This will mean that it will air in the early afternoon – the BBC has yet to confirm the timeslot – while being repeated in a new regular primetime evening slot.

It will launch on Sunday October 7.

While the show has previously aired on Sunday nights in the UK, it has largely had an early evening slot on Saturday nights.

The first season under the leadership of Chris Chibnall will see Whittaker’s Doctor joined by new friends Ryan (Tosin Cole),Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh). The next era starts with the The Woman Who Fell to Earth episode.

Chibnall said, “New Doctor, new home. Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights – and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”