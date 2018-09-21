EXCLUSIVE: Code Black and Revenge actress Emily Alyn Lind has boarded Warner Bros.’The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep as Snakebite Andi who is a member of the nomadic psychic groups the True Knot who feed off the ‘steam’ of those children gifted with ‘the Shining’. Rose the Hat, the True Knot’s leader, has her main target in sight which is Abra Stone.

In the Stephen King novel Doctor Sleep, Andi was the first member of the True Knot to be introduced. She was sexually abused by her father, leading her to develop a hatred of all men and subsequently become a lesbian without realizing it. She’s nicknamed Snakebite because of her snake tattoo. Andi has the ability to make people fall asleep through suggestion. She’s in a relationship with fellow True Knot member Silent Sarey.

Mike Flanagan directs Doctor Sleep and adapted King’s novel. Trevor Macy and Jon Berg are producing. Lind joins already announced Ewan McGregor (grown up Danny Torrance), Rebecca Ferguson (Rose the Hat, leader of the True Knots), Bruce Greenwood, Kyliegh Curran (Abra Stone who has the gift of ‘the Shining’), Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zahn McClarnon.

Lind just concluded her work as a regular on Code Black playing Marcia Gay Harden’s daughter and will next be seen in Replicas with Keanu Reeves. For Revenge fans, Lind played the young Amanda Clarke. Lind’s talent reps are Coast to Coast, Dan Spilo at Industry Entertainment, and attorney Dave Feldman.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.