Disney has elected Michael Froman, who served as the U.S. Trade Representative from 2013-2017, as the newest member of the board of directors. He currently serves as Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, at Mastercard. The appointment of Disney’s 11th board member aims to bolster insight into Disney’s international operations.

“Given his broad experience and extraordinary career spanning both the public and private sectors, Mike brings a unique perspective that will be extremely valuable as we continue to build the future of Disney,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “In particular, his keen insights into finance, international trade, and government partnerships make him a great fit for our Board during this dynamic era of innovation and global growth.”

The news comes as Disney prepares to take over many of the assets of 21st Century Fox, after acquiring the TV and film studio and FX Networks among other units as well as Fox’s stake in Hulu for $71.3 billion.

At Mastercard, Froman is responsible for building and expanding strategic partnerships and partnering with governments, NGOs and other institutions to address societal and economic issues. Before his USTR stint, he was assistant to the President and deputy national security advisor for international economic affairs under President Obama, along with several exec positions at Citigroup. He also worked in the Bill Clinton administration.