Rita Ferro, after a 2017 promotion to lead the consolidated ad-sales efforts of the Disney-ABC Television Group, will add ESPN to her portfolio.

Ed Erhardt, who spent 20 years as head of sales for ESPN, has announced his retirement in early 2019.

Rita Ferro

The moves were announced by direct-to-consumer and international chairman Kevin Mayer, to whom Ferro reports.

Already in charge of sales for cornerstone properties such as ABC, its eight owned local TV stations and the Disney cable networks, Ferro will now also oversee the entire ESPN multi-platform portfolio. She takes that heavy baton at a critical time for the network, which has long been a growth engine for Disney but has entered more uncertain territory this decade amid the re-bundling of the pay-TV landscape. Although still a dominant force in sports media, ESPN has shed video subscribers and seen some volatility in ratings in some dayparts.

Like its TV programming peers, Disney’s networks are attempting to diversify their revenue mix and add subscription offerings to relieve stress on fees from traditional distribution and advertising. ESPN just launched a subscription service in the spring and a Disney-branded service overseen by Mayer is expected by the end of 2019. These direct-to-consumer opportunities are propelling the company’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox studio, cable and digital assets.

Ed Erhardt

“Uniting our advertising sales efforts gives advertisers and marketers a one-stop shop for reaching audiences across all of The Walt Disney Company’s media properties, providing clients with the best and most effective tools and marketing solutions possible,” Mayer said. “Throughout her career, Rita has consistently grown businesses through a focus on brand building and innovation. She has played a crucial role in defining new growth strategies and has been a valued partner to me as we chart a course for our businesses. Rita’s steadfast focus on the needs of both clients and consumers, her track record of successful innovation and delivery of business results make her an ideal candidate to lead our company-wide sales efforts.”

Mayer also emphasized that Erhardt has been “planning for some time” to retire. He saluted the ESPN vet for “his dedication to the company and our clients.”

Ferro said she was “humbled to step into this new expanded role,” adding her conviction that “it is critical that we continue to evolve, rethink and anticipate how we work together across all of our platforms to best meet the changing needs of our clients and consumers.”

Erhardt called it an “honor” to have been at ESPN and Disney. “I am confident in the direction we’re headed under [ESPN president] Jimmy Pitaro’s leadership at ESPN and with Rita at the helm of the overarching ad sales business. She and I have a long, shared history and I’ve seen her leadership first hand. Her integrity and passion for the business will ensure our continued success in the ad sales arena.”

Here is Pitaro’s internal email to ESPN employees: