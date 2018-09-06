Disney Channel has ordered Sydney to the Max, a multi-camera daughter/father comedy series from Emmy-nominated Mark Reisman (Frasier, The Exes, Wings). Production has begun on the series which is slated for premiere in early 2019 on Disney Channel.

School of Rock alumna Ruth Righi leads the cast as the title character, along with Ian Reed Kesler (Suits, Kickin’ It), Christian J. Simon (The Amazing World of Gumball), Ava Kolker (Girl Meets World), Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Phineas and Ferb), and newcomer Jackson Dollinger (Puppy Dog Pals).

Created, written and executive produced by Reisman, who also serves as showrunner, Sydney to the Max is described as a heartwarming and sentimental comedy that centers around the experiences of a sociable, goodhearted middle schooler named Sydney Reynolds (Righi) and her protective, doting – and sometimes clueless! – single dad Max (Kesler) as they navigate the challenges of growing up. Set during two timeframes, decades apart, flashback scenes to young Max and his best friend Leo (Simon) in the 1990s parallel many of the funny predicaments Sydney and her BFF Olive (Kolker) get themselves into. VHS camcorders, bleached skater hair and other ‘90s-defining “relics” aside, Sydney and Max come to realize, aided by Sydney’s kicky grandmother Judy (Rhea), who’s well-versed in Max’s childhood antics, that they have more in common than either realizes. Dollinger plays young Max.

“With ‘Sydney to the Max,’ Mark Reisman has given us a series full of heart, humor and honesty, said Jonas Agin, Vice President, Original Series, Disney Channels. “On one level, it explores the beautifully complex relationship between a girl and her father and a boy and his mother. On another level, by existing in two distinct eras, it highlights how the smallest experiences of childhood have the biggest impact on who we become — and how every generation, despite its unique challenges, is filled with the universal truth that kids will always face the same joys, fears and excitement as their parents did. We couldn’t be prouder to have this as our next series on Disney Channel.”

Sydney to the Max is produced by It’s A Laugh Productions.