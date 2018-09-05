Disney|ABC Television has revealed the list of 15 people selected to participate in its 2018-20 directing program. The two-year professional program aims to connect experienced helmers on the cusp of transitioning into episodic directing with their first broadcast or cable assignments.

This newly named group includes indie film directors Maria Burton (A Sort of Homecoming), Pablo Gomez-Castro (El Alquiler), Stephanie Martin (Wild Horses) and Marshall Tyler (Night Shift); TV movie director Princess Monique (Seasons of Love); brand director and entrepreneur Ryan Brown (The Rough Part); feature screenwriter Michelle Steffes (The Interview); indie film/commercial directors Alonso Mayo (Fixed) and Phillip Rhys (The Scarecrow); digital writer-directors Cynthia Kao (Groundhog Day for a Black Man) and Marvin Lemus (Gente-fied: The Digital Series); commercial/streaming writer-director Dinh Thai (Monday); Broadway producer-director and indie film director Coy Middlebrook (For Spacious Sky); actor-director and law enforcement professional Jeremy Earl (Constance Murphy); and music video and commercial director Bobby Yan (Marz).

“We are proud that our directing program continues to successfully transition extraordinary, diverse creatives into episodic directing,” said Tim McNeal, vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “And we are grateful for the support of our creative executives, showrunners and director champions who all help accelerate our participants’ careers.

Launched in 2001, Disney|ABC’s professional directing program is one of the longest-running programs of its kind in the entertainment industry. It offers advanced professional development, shadowing opportunities and direct access to producing directors on hit series, while providing the opportunity to build the support system and networks critical for continued success.