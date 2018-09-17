Through this weekend, The Walt Disney Studios’ 2018 worldwide grosses have topped the full 2017 haul ($6.458B) to make this year already the second biggest in Mouse history. With $6,468.1M through Sunday, this is also now the third highest grossing year in industry history. The studio holds the overall industry record with 2016’s $7.6B which is followed by Universal’s $6.89B from 2015.

Disney titles so far in 2018 are split $2,745.8M domestic and $3,722.2M at the international box office.

In 2018, four movies have topped $1B globally, including three from the Magic Kingdom. The leader is Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War which in June became only the fourth movie to ever cross $2B.

Despite the underperformance of pics like Solo: A Star Wars Story ($393M) and A Wrinkle In Time ($132.7M), this has been a mighty year for the Mouse. In the billion-dollar-plus club, Infinity War is joined by Black Panther, a phenomenon and the 3rd highest-grossing movie of all time domestically; and Incredibles 2, the biggest animated title ever in North America.

Four of Dis’ films also crossed $500M globally, and there was ample holdover play from 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Oscar winner Coco. (Also this weekend, Ant-Man And The Wasp crossed the $400M offshore mark to become the 14th MCU title to the milestone.)

Catching 2016 may not be on the cards, but there’s more to come from Disney this year. The next two weekends see the final releases for Incredibles 2 (in Italy and Germany), and in November, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms waltzes in followed by Ralph Breaks The Internet, the sequel to 2012’s $471M worldwide grosser. After that, Mary Poppins Returns descends in the Christmas corridor. The latter two films are not fully day-and-date, so there will be further international markets added in 2019.

Here’s the rundown of Disney’s 2018 global tallies through Sunday:

Avengers: Infinity War: $2,046.5M

Black Panther: $1,346.9M

Incredibles 2: $1,183.4M

Ant-Man and The Wasp: $617M

Solo: A Star Wars Story $393M

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: $292.9M (2018 portion)

Coco: $266.9M (2018 portion)

Christopher Robin: $153.7M

A Wrinkle in Time: $132.7M

Other: $35.2M