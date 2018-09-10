Discovery Channel has handed executive vice president stripes to a pair of its executives.

Scott Lewers has been upped to EVP Multiplatform Programming and Digital Media, and Jennifer Williams now will serve in the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Management and Brand Strategy and Operations, Discovery and Factual.

“Scott and Jennifer know what it takes for a network to run successfully,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery and Factual. “I’m thrilled to have Scott take on an even greater creative role as we build out our multiplatform and digital strategy. Jennifer has been my go-to person across the various network business areas, and I greatly rely on her strong and strategic point of view.”

Lewers most recently was SVP Multi-Platform Programming and Digital Media at TLC. He now will be responsible for Discovery’s content strategy and schedule, research/insights, multiplatform live content and pre-shows as well as the overall digital strategy for Discovery and Science Channel.

Before TLC, Lewers served as Discovery Channel’s SVP Programming, overseeing program planning for Discovery Channel and spearheading new types of content for the network, including Shark After Dark. Prior to joining Discovery, Lewers held senior programming roles at Oxygen Media/NBCU and Lifetime Entertainment. He will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Daniels.

A Discovery veteran of 20-plus years, Williams most recently served as Head of Global Talent Management and Operations, leading a team that oversees over 2,000 of Discovery Communications’ on-air talent around the globe. In her new role, she will now lead the Global Talent Management and Operations teams in New York, Los Angeles, Maryland, Knoxville and London supporting Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel as well as Eurosport and Discovery’s International brands, among others. She has worked on such popular Discovery series as Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, MythBusters and Alaskan Bush People and TLC’s Cake Boss, Trading Spaces and Say Yes to the Dress, among others.

Williams also will be responsible for developing and driving the network’s Factual (Discovery Channel and Science Channel) overarching business strategies and operational efficiencies, serving as a key network partner and liaison for Ad Sales, Finance, Distribution and Digital as well as leading and executing special projects and developing partnership opportunities.

She will be based in New York City and report to Daniels and David Leavy, Chief Corporate Operations and Communications Officer for Discovery Communications.