Bravo has dropped the first teaser featuring Eric Bana as John Meehan in its true crime anthology Dirty John, produced by Universal Cable Productions. In the chilling clip, we see Meehan (Bana) rehearsing his lines before he goes to meet his next victim.

Written by Chance co-creator Alexandra Cunningham, Dirty John is based on the articles and breakout true-crime podcast from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard. It centers on John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell, played by Connie Britton, off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Britton is executive producing with Reiner, Cunningham, Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle and Charles Roven, and Los Angeles Times Studios’ Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri.

In addition to Bana and Britton, the cast includes Jean Smart as Debra’s mother Arlane Hart, Julia Garner and Juno Temple as Debra’s daughters Terra and Veronica, respectively, Kevin Zegers as Debra’s nephew Toby, Keiko Agena as Debra’s co-worker Nancy, John Karna as Terra’s boyfriend Jimmy, Sprague Grayden as John’s first wife Tonia, and Cliff Chamberlain as John’s best man from his first marriage Ethan.

Dirty John is set to premiere in November on Bravo.

Check out the clip above.