Director Stella Meghie isn’t giving up on the romantic comedy genre, giving it a “fresh spin” with her latest film, The Weekend, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

“For a while, people were saying it was out of fashion but I’m like ‘how?'” said Meghie about the debate over the status of the rom-com. “I think it’s just like anything else, it has to take a new form,” the Toronto-born director added.

Meghie was joined at Deadline’s TIFF studio by the film’s cast Sasheer Zamata, DeWanda Wise, and Y’lan Noel.

The film follows Zadie (Zamata), an acerbic stand-up comic who, still friendly with her ex Bradford (played by Tone Bell), goes with him to his mother’s bed and breakfast — along with his current girlfriend Margo (Wise). Throw in another bed and breakfast guest (Noel) who has no idea what he’s stepped into and the three-day trip will leave nobody unchanged.

“I think people just don’t want to see that same girl who’s clumsy, falling for the guy who doesn’t like her. I think [The Weekend] goes past that trope of the romantic comedy and brings it back to what I like about those Richard Curtis type of movies.”

Meghie also touched on the importance of female representation behind the camera. “You do have to see it to feel like you can step into that.”

