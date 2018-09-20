AMC has opted not to order a second season of Dietland.

The network of The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul took a swing with the female-centric Dietland, starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies, but the series had a hard time drawing a wide audience. The network tried different options of keeping the show alive but in the end pulled the plug.

Season 1 averaged a paltry 203k adults 18-49 in live+3 ratings. It started with 262k in adults 18-49 for the premiere, slipping to a 158k in 18-49 for the finale.

“‘Dietland’ is bold, original and brave. We are beyond proud of our partnership with Marti Noxon, Joy Nash, Juliana Margulies, Skydance and everyone else involved in bringing Sarai Walker’s story to the screen. Similarly, Aisha Tyler and our friends at Embassy Row delivered a unique companion show that led with fresh voices and important topics. “’Dietland’ garnered critical acclaim and passionate fans but unfortunately we will not be able to continue with a second season.” the network said in a statement.

Described as equal parts revenge fantasy and heartfelt journey to self-acceptance, the 10-episode satire from Marti Noxon (UnReal) was a darkly comedic story that explored a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards.

It followed Plum Kettle (Nash), a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-awakening. At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths. Plum also finds herself in the middle of two warring factions—one sisterhood who may be responsible for the attacks on male harassers, and the other which preaches female empowerment. She straddles these two groups, trying to make sense of the changing world and her part in it.

Dietland was a co-production between AMC Studios and Skydance Television,