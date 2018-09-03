Die Hard 6, which has been touted as the origin story of Bruce Willis’ wise-cracking action hero of the classic franchise, has a new title. In an interview with the UK movie magazine Empire, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said, “You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in says, McClane.

Deadline originally broke the story in 2015 that the sixth installment of the franchise was originally put on the drawing board as Die Hard: Year One at Fox with Live Free Or Die Hard helmer Len Wiseman returning.

According to the Empire report, the sequel-prequel script features Willis as a 60-year-old McClane with a younger version of McClane in his 20s.

Said di Bonaventura, “We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before… We are gonna explore John McClane in his twenties. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version.” The Conjuring‘s Chad Hayes and Carey Hayes wrote the script.

The first Die Hard movie was based on the Roderick Thorp novel Nothing Lasts Forever and was released in 1988. Ever since, it has become an action movie staple and has made Willis’ John McClane a pop culture icon. Wiseman’s return to Die Hard is justified considering he pumped new life into the franchise in 2007 with Live Free Or Die Hard, which grossed $383 million with a $134 million domestic gross. The last installment was in 2013 with the John Moore-directed A Good Day To Die Hard starring Willis and Jai Courtney. Though not a crowd pleaser, the fifth installment grossed just north of $300 million which is enough for the franchise to live on — with McClane.