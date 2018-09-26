Toby Huss (Sacred Lies, Halt and Catch Fire), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea, Superior Donuts), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse, Cold Feet) and Adrian Enscoe (Seeds, We Don’t Belong Here) have been cast as series regulars opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski in Dickinson, Apple’s straight-to-series half-hour comedy about 1800s poet Emily Dickinson. The project hails from Paul Lee’s independent studio wiip, Darlene Hunt and Alena Smith.

REX/Shutterstock/IMDB

Written by Smith, Dickinson is set during Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone. It takes viewers into the world of Emily (Steinfeld), audaciously exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.

Huss will play Edward Dickinson, Emily’s (Steinfeld) father. Baryshnikov is Lavinia Dickinson, Emily’s younger sister. Hunt portrays Sue Gilbert, Emily’s best friend and Enscoe plays Austin Dickinson, Emily’s brother.

Smith executive produces with David Gordon Green, who also is set to direct, along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; and Hunt.