ABC has given a script commitment to what is described as a “sequel” to the classic 1990s sitcom Designing Women, with the series’ original creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason heading the new iteration, Deadline has confirmed. The previously announced project had been in the works at original series producer Sony Pictures TV, which also is producing the new version.

The series, which ran from September 29, 1986, until May 24, 1993, centers on the lives of four women and one man working together at an Atlanta interior design firm. Designing Women starred Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, Meshach Taylor, Alice Ghostley, Julia Duffy, Jan Hooks and Judith Ivey.

Written by Bloodworth Thomason, the sequel will follow the next generation of Sugarbakers with a crop of new, young, female designers at an Atlanta interior design firm, but still with the same razor-sharp dialogue and ability to cut through the political, cultural, and social factions that rarely agree on anything.

Bloodworth Thomason executive produces with her husband Harry Thomason, who also directed and executive produced the original series.

Bloodworth-Thomason is repped by Innovative Artists and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

