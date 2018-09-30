After being resurrected from its cancellation at ABC, Designated Survivor has officially packed its briefcase and is moving seasons 1 and 2 to Netflix from its home at Hulu. The move comes after it was announced the political drama would get a third season at the streaming giant.

The news is ahead of the release of season 3. Originally, Hulu had U.S. SVOD rights to the first two seasons of Designated Survivor, which was originally on ABC. With the new Netflix deal, seasons 1 and 2 is now exclusively available on Netflix in the U.S. and Canda. Netflix originally had the series internationally, which made it a suitable home.

The first two seasons of Designated Survivor on ABC were co-produced by eOne and ABC Studios. Going forward, the series will be solely produced by eOne, with ABC Studios no longer involved.

The third season of the series, which stars Kiefer Sutherland, will have a new showrunner Neal Baer (Law & Order: SVU). The core cast of the series, including Sutherland, Kal Penn, Adan Canto and Italia Ricci, are set to return, with Maggie Q in talks to join them. Production on Season 3 is set to begin later this year for a 2019 premiere. Baer and Sutherland executive produce the series with series creator David Guggenheim, Mark Gordon, Kiefer Sutherland, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah.

In season 3, President Kirkman (Sutherland) will face a political reality… campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and “fake news.” Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.

The Netflix deal included a 10-episode season 3 order.