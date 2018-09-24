Debra Jo Rupp will re-team with her This Is Us producer Bekah Brunstetter for Off Broadway’s The Cake at Manhattan Theatre Club next spring.

Rupp, who has guested on NBC’s hit family drama as social worker Linda, will reprise her starring role of Della in Brunstetter’s play The Cake, a comedy-drama mirroring the real-life controversy over cake-baking for gay weddings.

The That 70s Show star originated the role at Los Angeles’ Echo Theatre, then played it at both the Barrington Stage Company and, currently, the Geffen Playhouse. Both Rupp and the play opened to very good reviews.

Take a look below at a trailer with Rupp in the Geffen production.

MTC’s artistic director Lynne Meadow will direct the play, with previews beginning Tuesday, February 12, 2019 and an opening on Tuesday, March 5.

Brunstetter is both a producer and writer on This Is Us, and has written for such other TV series as Starz’s American Gods, MTV’s Underemployed, and ABC Family’s Switched at Birth. Her other stage credits include Going to a Place Where You Already Are, A Long and Happy Life and Oohrah!

MTC’s description of the play: All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary and she’s just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. But then, her late-best-friend’s daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen’s about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.

Additional casting and creative team for MTC’s The Cake will be announced later.

Here is the trailer for the Geffen’s staging: