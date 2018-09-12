EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris, Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal, The Shawshank Redemption), and Lorraine Toussaint (Into The Badlands, Selma, Orange Is The New Black) have signed on for Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark from CBS Films and eOne. The André Øvredal-directed adaptation based on Alvin Schwartz’s bestselling trilogy of books is being produced by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman.

Currently in production, the pic follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.

The three join previously announced Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn.

“Lorraine, Gil, and Dean are exceptionally talented actors who also happen to be game for all of the creepy madness that this film entails,” said Øvredal. “We are thrilled to have them aboard our macabre little train.”

Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind, J. Miles Dale, and Elizabeth Grave are also producing. Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films, which will distribute the film in the US as part of its ongoing partnership with Lionsgate.

Norris is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment; Bellows by PTM, Untitled Entertainment, Verve, and attorney Jeff Bernstein; Toussaint by Innovative Artists and Frontline Management.