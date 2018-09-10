Deadline’s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off Day 2 by hosting fest-goers such as Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem of Everybody Knows; Julianne Moore and John Turturro of Gloria Bell; Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny McBride of Halloween; and many more. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at TIFF 2018.

Deadline Studio at TIFF 2018 is presented by eOne. Special thanks to sponsor Watford Group, and partners Calii Love, Love Child Social, and Barocco Coffee.