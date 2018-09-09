On Day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival, the high-powered casts of several TIFF premiering films stopped by the Deadline Studio; including Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet and Amy Ryan from Beautiful Boy; Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs from Hotel Mumbai; Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Grace Moretz from Greta; and many more. Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.

Stay tuned for more photo galleries and video interviews from the Deadline Studio at TIFF 2018.

