A Friday night deadline has passed with no word on whether the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct will testify on Monday against him.

Attorneys for Christine Blasey Ford asked the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night for an additional day to make her decision to testify. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley extended the deadline for a definitive response to 10 PM. If there’s no response or a rejection of the offer, Grassley said, the committee may set a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for Monday.

“I’m extending the deadline for response yet again to 10 o’clock this evening,” Grassley said. “I’m providing a notice of a vote to occur Monday in the event that Dr. Ford’s attorneys don’t respond or Dr. Ford decides not to testify. In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony.”

Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, said the 10 PM deadline was “arbitrary.” Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that Ford wanted to drive from California to Washington, DC to testify, among other alleged demands.

“Its sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford and deprive her of the ability to make a considered decision that has life-altering implications for her and her family,” Katz said in a statement. “She has already been forced out of her home and continues to be subjected to harassment, hate mail, and death threats. Our modest request is that she be given an additional day to make her decision.”

“The imposition of aggressive and artificial deadlines regarding the date and conditions of any hearing has created tremendous and unwarranted anxiety and stress on Dr. Ford,” Katz said. “Your cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate.”

