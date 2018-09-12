Westworld‘s James Marsden and veteran actor Ed Asner are set to co-star opposite Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Feldman, Dead to Me, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order, has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Marsden will play a love interest to Judy (Cardellini) who seems confident and logical, but beyond that facade is a vulnerable man with a complicated past who is drawn to Judy’s big heart and free spirit. He has been one of the main series regulars on HBO’s Westworld for its first two seasons. It’s unclear whether his casting in Dead To Me will impact his work on Westworld where he stars as Teddy Flood.

Asner will portray a resident at the assisted living facility where Judy works, Abe is quick-witted and sharper than most. He and Judy (Cardellini) share a sweet bond and often lean on each other to get through life’s twists and turns.

Marsden is wrapping up production on Quentin Tarantino’s feature Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and voice roles on Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog and Bron Studios’ Henchmen. He is repped by CAA and Authentic.

Multiple Emmy winner Asner, best known for his starring roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off Lou Grant, most recently guest-starred on MacGyver and recurred on Cobra Kai. On the big screen, he’s next set to star in A Promise Kept.