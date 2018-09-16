With hopes for a heroic future, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Digital Networks on Saturday launched DC Universe, a streaming site that entices superhero fans to pay $7.99 a month for access to new television shows, digital comics, fan forums, exclusive merchandise as well as a rotating archive of vintage DC movies and television shows.

Beginning Oct. 12, the streaming service will be the home to Titans, a new weekly live-action television series that features a team of young superheroes led by Batman’s protege, Robin (Brenton Thwaites) and includes the hot-tempered alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), the mysterious empath Raven (Teagan Croft) and the green-skinned shape-shifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

The same superhero team is featured in the Warner Bros. Animation theatrical release Teen Titans GO! To The Movies (which opened July 27 and has grossed $47 million worldwide to date) but the live-action version is billed as a far grittier and more intense iteration that is closer in tone to the 2016 DC film Suicide Squad. The pilot is directed by Brad Anderson, best known for the harrowing 2004 thriller The Machinist, which starred Christian Bale. Veteran creators Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, and Geoff Johns are the executive producers on Titans and wrote the pilot.

Three other live-action productions will join Titans on the DC Universe service in 2019: Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl. Plans are in place for those shows and Titans to shift to a twice-a-week release schedule in 2019. Two new animated series — Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn — are also in the works for DC Universe.

The five DC television adaptations that now air on the CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will not be part of the DC Universe streaming service.

The archive of vintage superhero screen fare will rotate familiar favorites such as the 1970s primetime series Wonder Woman starring Lynda Carter, the acclaimed 1990s cartoon franchise Batman The Animated Series and the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman feature films starring Bale.

Sam Ades, the general manager and senior vice-president at Warner Bros. Digital Network, manages the service.