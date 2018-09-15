Today is Batman Day, an annual celebration of the anniversary of the Dark Knight’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27, which mysteriously happened in May 1939.

Since there are no coincidences, the Batman Day celebration coincides with yesterday’s launch of DC Universe, a new streaming subscription service emerging from beta. The platform offers archived DC Comics, films, TV episodes and original programming. The initial slate includes digitally-remastered, high-definition episodes of the 1977 Wonder Woman series starring Lynda Carter, plus Batman: The Animated Series and a new season of the animated Young Justice.

One of the highlights of the new service is a live-action Titans show. Based on the comic of the same name, Titans will focus on Batman sidekick Dick Grayson, aka Robin, the leader of the Titans. He is joined by companions Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire.

The Titans show bows Oct. 12 on the service, and the writing team includes the powerhouse trio of Geoff Johns, Akiva Goldsman, and Greg Berlanti. Cast for the live action show includes Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, and Seamus Dever.

To celebrate the occasion, a first-look trailer featuring Dick Grayson and Jason Todd in action has been released by the DC Daily news service. Watch above.

“This weekend, as we celebrate one of our most iconic heroes, we launch a digital service that unites Super Heroes from every corner of the DC universe, from our most treasured films and comics to exclusive originals all-in-one place,” said Warner Bros. Digital Networks President Craig Hunegs. “DC Universe stands out as a fan-first service in what is quickly becoming a crowded marketplace of consumer choices. The fan response has exceeded our wildest expectations and we’re excited to share this truly unique experience with everyone.”