Warner Bros. veteran David Decker, most recently EVP Cable & SVOD Sales, has been named EVP Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, adding oversight of station sales to his role. He succeeds longtime Warner Bros. syndication chief Ken Werner who announced earlier this morning that would be retiring from his position as President, Warner Bros. TV Distribution at the end of the year.

Rick Meril, EVP & General Sales Manager, WBTVD, who is responsible for syndication station sales, will now report to Decker. Decker will continue to be responsible for domestic television sales to pay, cable, D2 and on-demand platforms.

“David has done a great job of dramatically growing our multiplatform business over the last three years,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “His combination of strategic thinking, smart salesmanship and strong leadership are a true asset and he’s ready to take the next step. Having worked side by side with Ken for many years, enables us to have a seamless transition in our domestic television distribution business as we begin the new year.”

Decker served as EVP Cable & SVOD Sales, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution since January 2015. Before that, he was EVP Business & Legal Affairs for Worldwide Television Distribution, overseeing legal and business affairs for television distribution. Previously, Decker was charged with oversight of business and legal affairs of domestic television distribution and Telepictures Productions, where he oversaw business operations for the company’s first-run syndication production arm responsible for programs such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and TMZ.

Prior to joining Warner Bros. and Telepictures, Decker spent six years at Stone Stanley Entertainment, lastly as Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs.