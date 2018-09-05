EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has signed with CAA. He had been with Gersh. For a mixed martial artist still establishing himself onscreen through his role as Drax in Guardians and turns in films Blade Runner 2049, Hotel Artemis, the 007 film Spectre and the Avengers: Infinity War sequels, Bautista has shown an admirable level of courage in speaking out against Disney’s firing of Guardians director James Gunn because of the filmmaker’s trail of sarcastic and indefensible old tweets that were exhumed and publicized by alt-right journalists. It has drawn Bautista, an emerging talent, a measure of respect in town.

Bautista recently wrapped the Fox action-comedy Stuber, starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani and he starts production on the STX family action-comedy My Spy next month, which he is producing with manager Jonathan Meisner. He also starred in the indie Bushwick, which premiered at Sundance and Cannes.

He will continue to be managed by Meisner Entertainment Group and attorney Jay Rosenthal at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp.